Americans Open Series in Idaho with a 3-2 Win

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, opened a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory extending their winning streak to four games.

The Americans opened the scoring at 1:18 in the first period as Zach Pochiro found Adam Miller on a back-door pass that beat Tomas Sholl for his 12th goal of the season. Idaho would tie the score four minutes later as Spencer Naas picked up his 10th goal of the season from in front of the Allen net to make it 1-1. That's the way the period would end with the Americans going 1 for 2 on the power play, while Idaho was 0 for 1. The Americans outshot the Steelheads 10 to 6.

The Americans regained the lead in the second period as Joel Chouinard fired one past Tomas Sholl from the right point to put Allen back on top 2-1 at the 8:30 mark. Curt Gogol and Dante Salituro assisted on the Allen goal. Idaho would tie the score again at the 13:05 mark with a two-on-one rush as Idaho Captain AJ White found Kale Kessy for his eighth of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Idaho outshot the Americans 13 to 11 in the second frame, but Allen held the lead in shots on goal for the game 21 to 19.

The Americans would score the only goal in the third period as Zach Pochiro netted his 23rd of the season on the power play. Pochiro finished with a two-point night. CJ Motte was spectacular again stopping 28 of 30 shots including a Kale Kessy penalty shot to earn the win. The series resumes on Friday night at 8:10 pm in Boise.

