Ryan Faragher, Brad McClure Return to Steelheads from AHL

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads receive two players returning from AHL clubs, with goaltender Ryan Faragher returning from loan to the Stockton Heat and Brad McClure being assigned to Idaho by the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.

Faragher, 28, joins the Steelheads following his third stint with the AHL Heat, appearing in relief on January 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners. In 28 AHL appearances, the Fort Frances, Ont., native owns a 10-14-1 record with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with one shutout. With the Steelheads, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound goaltender earned CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week on December 18, his fourth weekly honor, after allowing one goal in two games against Kansas City. This season, Faragher owns a 4-3-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage with one shutout through nine games with the Steelheads.

McClure, 25, made his AHL debut with the Texas Stars on January 12 against the Iowa Wild, posting three shots and a plus-one rating. The Stratford, Ont., product returns to the Steelheads now sitting second on the team in goals and power play points (11) as well as third in overall scoring, owning 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points through 34 games in his rookie season. McClure remains in the top-10 in ECHL rookie scoring.

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Allen Americans on Friday at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

