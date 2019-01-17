Komm Returned on Loan from Phantoms, Hora and Booth Promoted to AHL

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced three roster moves Thursday.

1) Goaltender Branden Komm has been returned on loan to Reading from Lehigh Valley.

2) Defenseman Frank Hora has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley from Reading.

3) Goaltender Callum Booth has been reassigned to Charlotte (AHL) from Reading by Carolina.

Komm spent the last month in Lehigh Valley, playing in two games (0-1-0-0 record, 6 GA). The fifth-year professional made his AHL debut with the Phantoms against Hartford on Jan. 5 and blocked 25 shots in a 3-1 loss. The 27-year old native of Williamsville, NY is 5-1-1-1 in 10 games with Reading, accruing a 2.58 goals against average and .921 save percentage. For his ECHL career, the Bentley University graduate has registered a 52-39-10-3 mark, 2.71 goals against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts.

Hora has played in all 37 Royals games this season and generated seven assists and a plus-four rating. In his rookie season in Reading, he scored 14 points (1g) and ranked third among ECHL rookies with a plus-23 rating. A native of Cheektowaga, NY, Hora skated in eight games with the Phantoms last season (+3 rating).

Booth has started nine of the last ten Royals games. For the season, he is 7-5-0-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and .902 save percentage. In the AHL with Charlotte, the second-year professional from Montreal, QC is 4-1-0-0 in seven games (1.89 GAA, .924 save percentage). In his AHL career, the former 3rd-round pick of the Hurricanes is 6-2-0-0 in 11 games, providing a 1.78 goals against average and .931 save percentage.

On Fri., Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m., the Royals battle Brampton on Pucks 'N Paws Night with the annual wiener dog races.

Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.

