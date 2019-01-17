Komm Returned on Loan from Phantoms, Hora and Booth Promoted to AHL
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced three roster moves Thursday.
1) Goaltender Branden Komm has been returned on loan to Reading from Lehigh Valley.
2) Defenseman Frank Hora has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley from Reading.
3) Goaltender Callum Booth has been reassigned to Charlotte (AHL) from Reading by Carolina.
Komm spent the last month in Lehigh Valley, playing in two games (0-1-0-0 record, 6 GA). The fifth-year professional made his AHL debut with the Phantoms against Hartford on Jan. 5 and blocked 25 shots in a 3-1 loss. The 27-year old native of Williamsville, NY is 5-1-1-1 in 10 games with Reading, accruing a 2.58 goals against average and .921 save percentage. For his ECHL career, the Bentley University graduate has registered a 52-39-10-3 mark, 2.71 goals against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts.
Hora has played in all 37 Royals games this season and generated seven assists and a plus-four rating. In his rookie season in Reading, he scored 14 points (1g) and ranked third among ECHL rookies with a plus-23 rating. A native of Cheektowaga, NY, Hora skated in eight games with the Phantoms last season (+3 rating).
Booth has started nine of the last ten Royals games. For the season, he is 7-5-0-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and .902 save percentage. In the AHL with Charlotte, the second-year professional from Montreal, QC is 4-1-0-0 in seven games (1.89 GAA, .924 save percentage). In his AHL career, the former 3rd-round pick of the Hurricanes is 6-2-0-0 in 11 games, providing a 1.78 goals against average and .931 save percentage.
On Fri., Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m., the Royals battle Brampton on Pucks 'N Paws Night with the annual wiener dog races.
Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019
- Komm Returned on Loan from Phantoms, Hora and Booth Promoted to AHL - Reading Royals
- Promotional Details for this Saturday's Pink in the Rink Announced - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Faragher, Brad McClure Return to Steelheads from AHL - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Thunder Names Robbie Nolan Honorary Captain for Go Red Night - Wichita Thunder
- Halverson's Save Makes SportsCenter Top Ten Plays - Maine Mariners
- Cherniwchan Selected as All-Star Classic Replacement - South Carolina Stingrays
- VanWormer Selected for Hardest Shot Competition in ECHL Skills Challenge - Kansas City Mavericks
- Monarchs Captain David Kolomatis Named Captain of Eastern Conference All-Stars - Manchester Monarchs
- Pleskach Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Captains, Roster Replacements and Skills Competition Rosters Announced for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor - Kalamazoo Wings
- Alex Brooks Selected as ECHL All-Star Replacement - Indy Fuel
- Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open Series in Idaho with a 3-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Tulsa Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall to Tulsa 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall to Americans, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rapid Reaction: 'Blades Score Twice in 7-Second Span to Top Rush, 4-0 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Win Fifth Straight to Open Series in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Jacksonville Comes out on Top in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.