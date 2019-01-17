Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Tulsa Win

On Wednesday night at the Maverik Center after one period of play, the visiting Tulsa Oilers had as many goals (2) as the Utah Grizzlies had shots on net. Needless to say, that isn't a recipe for success for the home team. On a night in which Utah only laced up 14 skaters, the Oilers took advantage of Utah's depleted roster, punishing their way to a 4-1 victory.

"We didn't come ready to play and they outworked us which was disappointing," head coach Tim Branham said. "Guys didn't step up. We've got to make sure we don't put ourselves behind the eight ball right away two games in a row against good teams."

Tulsa brought with them an impressive record of 21-12-4-2 and looked every bit as good as advertised, possessing the puck for the majority of the game against a baffled Utah team. Although the Grizzlies refused to go quietly into the night, fighting hard for the remaining two periods, Tulsa's punishing style proved too difficult to overcome.

A pair of goals less than two minutes apart seemed to deject the home team as two of Tulsa's first five shots on net were productive. Forwards Scott Henagar and Charlie Sampair fired successful efforts past the outstretched glove of Kevin Carr. On the other hand, Tulsa's goalie, Evan Fitzpatrick, wasn't much more than a spectator as nearly the entire period was spent in Utah's defensive zone.

Surprisingly enough, for all of Tulsa's statistical prowess, they rank dead last in the league on the power play. However, that didn't stop them from putting a stranglehold on the game in the second period when Jack Thomas launched a shot from the strong side that blistered the back of the net.

By the time Austin Carroll got the home team on the board in the third period, it was too little too late. Alex Kromm buried a chance in the waning moments and that was all she wrote.

"There's nothing that we can adjust other than being ready to play," Branham said. We'll find out if the Grizzlies will answer the bell Friday and Saturday against a tough opponent.

