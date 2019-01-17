Grizzlies Fall to Tulsa 4-1
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers got goals from 4 different players and outshot the Utah Grizzlies 27 to 14 on their way to a 4-1 win on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
Tulsa took a 2-0 lead early in the game as Scott Henegar and Charlie Sampair each scored first period. Tulsa outshot Utah 13 to 2 in the first period of play.
The Oilers extended the lead to 3-0 as Jared Thomas scored his 10th of the year on a power play goal. Tulsa went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Grizzlies went 0 for 3 on the man advantage.
Utah got on the board as Austin Carroll scored his 11th goal on an unassisted breakaway goal 3 minutes into the third period. Tulsa added an empty net goal by Alex Kromm with 1:57 left in regulation. The Grizzlies were outshot 8 to 3 in the 3rd period.
Oilers goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick gets the win, stopping 13 of 14 shots. Kevin Carr stopped 23 of 26 for the Grizzlies. It was a rare loss for Carr, who has a record of 12-3-1 on the year.
Game 2 of the 3 game series is Friday night at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations. The game can be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2. The game is also featured as the ECHL.TV showcase game on Facebook Live.
