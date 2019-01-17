VanWormer Selected for Hardest Shot Competition in ECHL Skills Challenge

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL announced Thursday that Kansas City Mavericks forward Jared VanWormer has been selected to participate in the league's "Hardest Shot" competition during ECHL All-Star Weekend on Monday, January 21 in Toledo, Ohio. The ECHL All-Star Classic will air exclusively on NHL Network on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. EST from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

VanWormer will be going up against Greenville's Johno May (Eastern Conference), and Toledo's Matt Register and A.J. Jenks.

The 26 year-old Traverse City, Michigan native has totaled 29 points on 13 goals and 16 assists in 29 games for Kansas City this year. VanWormer is in his third season with the Mavericks and was recently returned to the Mavs by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League after a four-game PTO stint.

VanWormer played collegiately at Ferris State University. He joined the Mavericks following his senior year at Ferris State during the 2016-17 season, and has since played in 109 ECHL games for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks split a home-and-home series with the Wichita Thunder this weekend. Friday night's game will be played in Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena on January 18, and the Mavericks return home to faceoff against the Thunder at 7:05 p.m on January 19 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Saturday's game will be the first of a nine-game home stand that will last into mid-February for the Mavericks. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.