Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - Forward Reid Gardiner has been named to the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic replacing injured teammate Justin Taylor the ECHL announced on Thursday afternoon.
Gardiner, 22, ranks second on the team in points (40) and is second in the in goals (21). He heads to the All-Star game in the midst of an ECHL long 17-game point streak during which time he has tallied 31 points. The Humboldt, SASK native will replace Justin Taylor on the Western Conference All-Star team Monday evening in the All-Star Classic.
Gardiner and the K-Wings are back in action on Friday night taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones for a $2 Friday.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019
- Cherniwchan Selected as All-Star Classic Replacement - South Carolina Stingrays
- VanWormer Selected for Hardest Shot Competition in ECHL Skills Challenge - Kansas City Mavericks
- Monarchs Captain David Kolomatis Named Captain of Eastern Conference All-Stars - Manchester Monarchs
- Pleskach Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Captains, Roster Replacements and Skills Competition Rosters Announced for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor - Kalamazoo Wings
- Alex Brooks Selected as ECHL All-Star Replacement - Indy Fuel
- Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Open Series in Idaho with a 3-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Tulsa Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall to Tulsa 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Fall to Americans, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rapid Reaction: 'Blades Score Twice in 7-Second Span to Top Rush, 4-0 - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Win Fifth Straight to Open Series in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Jacksonville Comes out on Top in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor
- Collins Signs PTO with AHL Manitoba
- K-Wings Top Komets 10-8 in High Scoring Affair
- Game Day: Wings Open Second Half in Fort Wayne
- Wings Weekly: K-Wings Prepare to Retire Gagnon's #1 as a Part of 45th Anniversary Game