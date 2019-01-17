Gardiner Named to All-Star Classic, Replaces Taylor

January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Forward Reid Gardiner has been named to the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic replacing injured teammate Justin Taylor the ECHL announced on Thursday afternoon.

Gardiner, 22, ranks second on the team in points (40) and is second in the in goals (21). He heads to the All-Star game in the midst of an ECHL long 17-game point streak during which time he has tallied 31 points. The Humboldt, SASK native will replace Justin Taylor on the Western Conference All-Star team Monday evening in the All-Star Classic.

Gardiner and the K-Wings are back in action on Friday night taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones for a $2 Friday.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.