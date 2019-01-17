Oilers Win Fifth Straight to Open Series in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - A fast start and defensively stellar effort led the Tulsa Oilers (22-12-6) to a 4-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies (22-10-4) Wednesday in the first of three meetings this week at the Maverik Center. The win was Tulsa's fifth straight and the team's ninth victory in its last ten games.

Tulsa jumped in front early when Scott Henegar deflected a shot from Tommy Mele past former Oilers goaltender Kevin Carr. The Oilers made it 2-0 before the halfway point of the opening period, when Jared Thomas threaded a pass through the crease for Charlie Sampair who slid the puck past Carr on his backhand. Tulsa held a 13-2 shots advantage after one.

The Grizzlies outshot the Oilers 9-7 in the second period, but Tulsa extended its lead to 3-0 when Jared Thomas blasted a one-timer into the net from the top of the right circle during an Oilers power play. Tulsa carried a 3-0 lead into the third.

Utah's Austin Carroll raced up the right wing and spoiled Evan Fitzpatrick's shutout bid 3:03 into the third with the Grizzlies only goal of the night on just 14 shots. It was the fewest shots the Oilers have allowed in a game all season. Late in the game, Alex Kromm scored an empty net goal to complete the scoring in Tulsa's 4-1 win.

