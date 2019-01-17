Pleskach Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the team captains, roster replacements and skills competition rosters for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by ProMedica, to be hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at the Huntington Center. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network. Tulsa Oilers captain Adam Pleskach was among the players named to the Western Conference team.

Pleskach, 30, leads the Oilers with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games this season and will be appearing in his first All-Star Classic. The Beausejour, Manitoba native is sixth in the ECHL with 18 goals, 13th with 38 points, and leads the league with 166 shots on goal. Pleskach is in his sixth season with the Oilers and is third in franchise history with 152 goals and fourth in points (294), while playing in the third-most games 367.

Tulsa's captain will replace Rapid City's Andrew Radjenovic on the Western Conference roster, who departed to play in Europe. Kalamazoo's Reid Gardiner will replace injured teammate Justin Taylor, and Indy's Alex Brooks will take the spot of teammate Neil Manning, who has also departed to play in Europe.

Norfolk's Jalen Smereck will replace Maine's Sean Day on the Eastern Conference roster, as Day is currently recalled to Hartford of the American Hockey League. South Carolina's Andrew Cherniwchan takes the spot of injured teammate Jonathan Charbonneau.

David Kolomatis of the Manchester Monarchs was named the captain of the Eastern Conference, while Fort Wayne's Justin Hodgman will captain the Western Conference team. Toledo's A.J. Jenks will be the captain of Team Fins and Walleye forward Shane Berschbach is captain of Team Hooks.

The 2019 CCM/ECHL Skills Competition will feature three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting. Each competition will feature one player from each All-Star team, with the winning player earning a point for his team.

Fastest Skater

Western Conference - Alex Breton (Allen Americans)

Eastern Conference - Giorgio Estephan (Newfoundland Growlers)

Team Hooks - Tyler Spezia (Toledo Walleye)

Team Fins - Bryan Moore (Toledo Walleye)

Hardest Shot

Western Conference - Jared VanWormer (Kansas City Mavericks)

Eastern Conference - Johno May (Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Team Hooks - Matt Register (Toledo Walleye)

Team Fins - A.J. Jenks (Toledo Walleye)

Accuracy Shooting

Western Conference - Vasili Glotov (Cincinnati Cyclones)

Eastern Conference - David Pacan (Brampton Beast)

Team Hooks - Greg Wolfe (Toledo Walleye)

Team Fins - T.J. Hensick (Toledo Walleye)

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL players.

