Steelheads Fall to Americans, 3-2

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-12-3) went back and forth with the Allen Americans (13-27-2) but fell 3-2 on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads and Americans battled back and forth throughout the game, and on the first power play of the night, the Americans jumped ahead. At 1:18 of the first period, Americans forward Adam Miller was opened for a one-time shot off the right post to take the early 1-0 lead. Steelheads forward Kale Kessy cashed for his first goal of the night with a shot from behind the net pushed in by an Americans forward at 5:18, which tied the game at 1-1.

The Americans scored the first goal of the second period as well at 8:30, with this time defenseman Joel Chouinard scoring from the blue line to take a 2-1 lead. Kessy would answer again, this goal at 13:05, set up by a cross-ice pass by forward A.J. White to set up the one-time shot and a tie game, 2-2.

In the third period, the Americans found the deciding goal on the power play at 8:21 when forward Zach Pochiro fired a one-time shot from the left circle, jumping ahead 3-2. The Steelheads pressed with the help of a late power play, but the Americans held off the Steelheads for the win.

Americans goaltender C.J. Motte (11-11-2) halted 28 of 30 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (14-5-0) saved 27 of 30 shots in the loss. The Steelheads and Americans continue their weekend series on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

