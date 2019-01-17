Jacksonville Comes out on Top in Norfolk

Norfolk, VA - The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Norfolk Admirals in a contest that saw two determined teams going at it. Jacksonville's Kris Newbury got the scoring started early in the first with his 13th of the season at 3:24. Norfolk would respond soon after, when Jalen Smereck put home his 4th of the season to tie the game up at 5:02. The Admirals had a chance to take the lead on the powerplay mid-way through the period. Norfolk, however, had a hard time keeping the puck in the offensive zone, as the Icemen cleared it quickly soon after the Admirals crossed the blue line on each attacking attempt. The 3rd period saw excellent goaltending. Norfolk's Merrick Madsen made an incredible pad save to keep the Icemen from taking the lead at 5:51. Soon after, Cameron Critchlow would give Jacksonville the lead during a scrum in front of the net. The tally was his 5th goal of the season. The Icemen looked much more determined after Critchlow's go ahead goal, as their shots increased noticeably. The surge in energy paid dividends when Tyson Fawcette sunk a quick shot into the back of the net while being dragged to the ice by two Norfolk defenders at 16:53. The Icemen seemingly had the victory in sight until Klima sent one into the back of the net at 18:17 to bring the Admirals within one at 3-2. Jacksonville would hold off the last Norfolk push to reign victorious.

The Icemen will be back in action January 18th against the Norfolk Admirals. Game time is set for 7:00 pm EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV.

FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - Norfolk 2

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 1 0 2 3

Norfolk 1 0 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 6 12 19 37

Norfolk 8 11 4 23

PENALTIES PP PIMS

Jacksonville 0/3 8 min / 4 inf

Norfolk 0/3 8 min / 4 inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

1 JAX 3:24 Newbury (Randolph, Fowlie)

1 NOR 5:02 Smereck (McMorrow, Nogard)

3 JAX 6:30 Critchlow (Hunt, Mingo)

3 JAX 16:13 Fawcette (Mingo, Hunt)

3 NOR 18:17 Kilma (Crane, Smereck)

Three Stars

1. JAX - Fowlie

2. SC - Redmond

3. JAX - Randolph

Ice Cubes

-- The Icemen out shot Norfolk 19-4 in the 3rd period

-- The Icemen have 11 shorthanded goals on the season

Next Game(s)

Friday, January 18 vs. Norfolk

Saturday January 19 vs. Norfolk

