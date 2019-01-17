ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 17, 2019:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Fort Wayne:
Eric Levine, G from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete David Mazurek, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Alex Adams, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Ryan Faragher, G returned from loan to Stockton
Add Brad McCalure, F assigned by Texas
Delete Ryan Faragher, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Chris Collins, F loaned to Manitoba
Maine:
Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve [1/16]
Manchester:
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Ontario
Newfoundland:
Delete Timothy Liljegren, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Frank Hora, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Utah:
Add Eric Freschi, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita) [1/16]
