ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 17, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Fort Wayne:

Eric Levine, G from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete David Mazurek, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Alex Adams, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Ryan Faragher, G returned from loan to Stockton

Add Brad McCalure, F assigned by Texas

Delete Ryan Faragher, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Chris Collins, F loaned to Manitoba

Maine:

Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve [1/16]

Manchester:

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Ontario

Newfoundland:

Delete Timothy Liljegren, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Frank Hora, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

Add Eric Freschi, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita) [1/16]

