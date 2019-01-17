Steelheads Host Annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction this Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation are teaming up again to support children's cardiac health this Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19 when the Steelheads host the Allen Americans for the Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction.

The Steelheads will wear custom-designed jerseys created by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation for both games, and those game-worn jerseys will be available for fans to purchase through a silent auction. The auction will open at the start of Friday's game and close at the end of the second intermission on Saturday, with auction tables located on the arena concourse behind Section 113.

"We're humbled to have Karalie and Jeremy DeLuca once again partner together with their wonderful organization," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "Heart disease affects many of us on different levels, and the challenges for a family when it impacts our children are even greater. This event is a fitting tribute to Jayden, and we know this will help those who are struggling with the disease."

The Jayden DeLuca Foundation supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac disease, working to promote scientific and medical research to find cures. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca after they lost their daughter, Jayden, to a congenital heart condition.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Jayden DeLuca to support pediatric cardiac care. Steelheads fans contributed $19,710 in donations during last year's event.

Fans that purchase a jersey will have the opportunity to receive their jersey directly from that player following the game. The Steelheads will also host a Project Filter Autograph Session following Saturday's game, giving all fans the chance to meet their favorite players and collect autographs.

This is the second Steelheads specialty jersey auction this season. The Nickelodeon Night auction for St. Luke's Children's in December drew in $14,022.

The Steelheads will play three games this weekend to open their season series with the Americans to close their two-week home stand while looking to extend their current strong run at home and throughout the Western Conference. Tickets are available for this weekend's games against the Americans by contacting the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or visiting idahosteelheads.com.

