Grizzlies Take Series Finale from Albuquerque, 5-3
August 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Grizzlies 5 (58-74), Isotopes 3 (57-75) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Pat Dean had a quality start, allowing three runs over 7.0 innings, striking out five and walking two. The left-hander did not receive a decision ... Harrison Musgrave took the loss, allowing two runs over his 2.0 innings in relief.
AT THE DISH: After posting 22 hits on Saturday, the Isotopes had six hits on Sunday ... Roberto Ramos connected on the only extra-base hit of the game for the Isotopes, a two-run home run in the first. It was Ramos' 28th home run of the season and RBI 99 and 100 for the first baseman.
TOPES TIDBITS: Pat Valaika's 13-game hitting streak came to an end after the infielder went 0-for-4 at the plate.
ON DECK: Monday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Rico Garcia, 2-4, 7.16 Aviators: RHP Paul Blackburn (11-3, 4.08)
