Grizzlies Take Series Finale from Albuquerque, 5-3

August 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Grizzlies 5 (58-74), Isotopes 3 (57-75) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Pat Dean had a quality start, allowing three runs over 7.0 innings, striking out five and walking two. The left-hander did not receive a decision ... Harrison Musgrave took the loss, allowing two runs over his 2.0 innings in relief.

AT THE DISH: After posting 22 hits on Saturday, the Isotopes had six hits on Sunday ... Roberto Ramos connected on the only extra-base hit of the game for the Isotopes, a two-run home run in the first. It was Ramos' 28th home run of the season and RBI 99 and 100 for the first baseman.

TOPES TIDBITS: Pat Valaika's 13-game hitting streak came to an end after the infielder went 0-for-4 at the plate.

ON DECK: Monday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Rico Garcia, 2-4, 7.16 Aviators: RHP Paul Blackburn (11-3, 4.08)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.