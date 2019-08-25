Bees Win 11-7 in Reno

Michael Hermosillo drove in four runs to lead the Salt Lake Bees to an 11-7 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday night. Reno scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead before Hermosillo belted a two run homer in the fourth, his 15th of the season, to tie the game.

Nick Franklin put the Bees in front with an RBI double in the fifth and it stayed 5-4 until the ninth inning. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs and Roberto Pena followed with a bases loaded walk to make it a 6-4 Salt Lake lead. A wild pitch brought home another run and Hermosillo followed with a two run single. Jose Rojas closed out the scoring with a two run double. Reno scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Jeremy Rhoades retired the final two batters to close out the game.

Bees starter Jason Alexander (2-5) earned the win, as he went a season high six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Kaleb Cowart and Luke Bard each worked one scoreless inning in relief of Alexander. Rojas drove in three runs to bring his season total to 102 RBI, which makes him the 11th player in franchise history to reach the century mark in runs batted in. Rojas' two hits extended his hitting streak to seven games.

