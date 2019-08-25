Missions Stifle OKC Offense Sunday

August 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





San Antonio, Texas - Five San Antonio Missions pitchers combined to shut out the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 4-0, Sunday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in the Dodgers' final road game of the 2019 season.

The Missions held the Dodgers to three hits Sunday and without an extra-base hit to complete a three-game series sweep of Oklahoma City. The Dodgers scored a total of five runs during the three-game road set.

All four of the Missions' runs Sunday scored via two home runs, as the Dodgers dropped a season-high sixth straight game overall.

The Missions (78-54) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Troy Stokes led off the bottom of the opening frame for San Antonio and was hit by a pitch by Dodgers starting pitcher J.D. Martin. Later with one out, Tyler Austin drew a walk to put two runners on for Tyrone Taylor who then hit a three-run homer out to right-center field to give the Missions an early 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, San Antonio starting pitcher Brent Suter retired 12 of the 13 Dodgers batters he faced over 4.0 innings during a Major League rehab appearance.

San Antonio pitchers Miguel Sanchez and Zack Brown (3-7) then followed on the mound as the Dodgers were held to one hit through six innings. Eighteen of the first 19 Oklahoma City batters of the game were retired, including 11 straight at one point.

Zach McKinstry would add a leadoff single for the Dodgers (59-72) in the seventh inning for the team's second hit of the night, but that would be the lone hit allowed by Brown, who picked up the win and recorded three strikeouts over 3.0 innings pitched.

San Antonio tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Corey Ray hit a solo homer down the left field line with two outs to extend the Missions' lead to 4-0. The Dodgers have now allowed at least one homer in a season-high 11 straight games (26 HR total) and opponents have gone deep at least twice in seven of the last nine games.

Connor Joe singled for Oklahoma City in the ninth inning and Kyle Garlick later added a walk to put two runners on with two outs for pinch-hitter Edwin RÃ-os. Missions pitcher Bubba Derby then got RÃ-os to strike out on three pitches to end the game as Derby earned his first save with the Missions.

Sunday marked the eighth time this season the Dodgers were shut out this season, including the third time in San Antonio. The road finale also marked the fifth time Oklahoma City was held without an extra-base hit.

All three runs allowed by Dodgers pitcher Martin (3-2) came via the first-inning home run and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced in the loss. He allowed five hits and issued two walks with one strikeout. Oklahoma City relievers Tyler Thornburg, JT Chargois and Kevin Quackenbush held the Missions to a combined one run and one hit over the final three innings.

Oklahoma City finished 1-7 in San Antonio overall this season as the Missions won the first-ever season series between the teams, 10-6.

With Sunday's loss, the Dodgers were swept in back-to-back series for the first time since Aug. 5-13, 2012 when they lost four-game series at Salt Lake and at home against Sacramento. Oklahoma City entered the San Antonio series having just been swept in a rain-shortened three-game series by Nashville in OKC.

The Dodgers next return home for their final homestand of the 2019 season and open a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.