Cron Wins It for Reno in 2019 Home Finale

Reno, NV. - The final baseball game at Greater Nevada Field of 2019 was won by the Aces, 10-9, in walk-off fashion Sunday afternoon. Trailing 9-7 in the 10th inning, Abraham Almonte and Carlos Asuaje tied the game with RBI-singles. Kevin Cron then walked it off with a missile up the middle to score Almonte and win the game for Reno. It wasn't the only comeback, however. Trailing 6-2 in the sixth inning, the Aces put up a five-spot to take the lead. Carlos Asuaje and Lucas Herbert each had RBIs in the inning. It would be Abraham Almonte with the big hit though, a three-run blast onto the right field berm. The homer was his second of the game. The Bees initially took the lead in the top of the 10th on Jared Walsh's third dinger of the game, but it wasn't enough. The win was the first in extra-innings this season for Reno. Lucas Luetge earned the win in relief while Jake Jewell got the loss. Reno will hit the road for the final eight games of the regular season starting Monday. They will take on Sacramento and Johnny Cueto making a rehab start at 7:05 p.m. PT. tomorrow.

Top Performers - Reno

Abraham Almonte (3-for-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI)

Jamie Westbrook (2-for-4, RBI, R)

Lucas Herbert (1-for-4, RBI)

Top Performers - Salt Lake

Jared Walsh (4-for-6, 3 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI)

Michael Hermosillo (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI)

Justin Bour (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday August 26 Sacramento RHP Matt Koch vs. RHP Johnny Cueto 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Home Sweet Home: Today was the final game at Greater Nevada Field for the Aces in 2019. They finished with a record of 37-33 on the year. The Aces were 40-30 in 2018 at Greater Nevada Field.

Relief Dup: Jon Duplantier made his first appearance of the season for Reno out of the bullpen today. Prior to the outing, he was 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in 11 starts this season. Today he went two innings allowing no runs on one hit to go with two strikeouts. The move is most likely in preparation for a move to the D-backs' bullpen for September call ups.

Thank You Fans: 336,215 walked through the gates of Greater Nevada Field this season. The most fans in attendance at a single game this season was 10,361 on the 4th of July. The longest game of the season by time was today, August 25, clocking in at four hours. The shortest game was 2 hours and 26 minutes on August 1, a 3-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs.

On-Deck: The Aces will close the 2019 regular season with eight games on the road, four in Sacramento and four in Salt Lake. They will face big leaguer Johnny Cueto in a rehab start tomorrow against the River Cats.

