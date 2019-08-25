River Cats settle for series split after dropping finale

EL PASO, Texas - The Sacramento River Cats (69-63) had a chance to secure their 12th division title on Sunday evening, but it was not meant to be, as the El Paso Chihuahuas (77-75) shut out Sacramento 6-0 behind a gem from lefty Dillon Overton.

Starter Burch Smith was excellent through the first three frames for the River Cats, but ran into trouble in the middle innings, allowing runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. The right-hander was tagged for six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings of work while striking out seven Chihuahuas batters in a losing effort.

Right-handers Sam Wolff and Dan Winkler were nails out of the bullpen, combing for 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball and allowing just two hits. Winkler continues to be a force in relief as he has yet to give up a run on the road. He has only allowed one earned run in 10.2 innings this season with Sacramento.

The offense was led by Joey Rickard and Mauricio Dubon who collected two hits apiece, but the River Cats were held to just seven total hits, none for extra bases, and were unable to get on the scoreboard for the sixth time this season.

The River Cats will finish the regular season at home for the final eight games. Right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-0, No ERA) will be on the mound in a rehab start for Sacramento, and Reno will counter with righty Matt Koch (4-9, 7.69). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

With eight games remaining, the River Cats need just one win or one Reno loss to clinch their first division title since 2012. Sacramento has four games with Reno and four games with El Paso remaining.

San Francisco Giants' pitcher Johnny Cueto will make his fifth rehab start as he works back from Tommy John surgery, which has kept him out for nearly a year - his last Major League appearance was on August 28, 2018.

