Walsh Homers Three Times in Reno

August 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





Jared Walsh belted three home runs, but it wasn't enough, as the Reno Aces scored three runs in the bottom of the tenth to edge the Salt Lake Bees 10-9 on Sunday afternoon.

Walsh, who now has 34 roundtrippers this season which is the second most in a single season in franchise history, tied the game with a leadoff homer in the eighth and with the automatic tenth inning runner at second, ripped his third of the game over the bullpen in right field to give Salt Lake a 9-7 lead. In the bottom of the tenth, Reno used two scratch hits and a pair of line drives to score three runs to win the game.

Walsh led the Bees with four hits, three homers and a double, and five runs batted in. His 14 total bases fell one shy of the franchise record. Michael Hermosillo and Justin Bour each added two hits and one run batted in, as the Bees split the four game series in Reno and are now 3-3 on their current road trip. Jake Jewell (3-4) was charged with the loss. Keynan Middleton worked two-thirds of an inning on his Major League injury rehab assignment and allowed no runs and no hits with one strikeout and one walk. Jose Rojas went 0 for 4 to snap his seven game hitting streak.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.