Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

San Antonio Missions (77-54) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-71)

Game #132/Home Game #70

Sunday, August 25, 6:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

LHP Brent Suter (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP J.D. Martin (3-1, 6.48)

Orf's Career Night: Missions utility man Nate Orf had a career night at the plate last night, going 2-for-5 scoring three runs, hitting his first grand slam of his career, and driving in a career high five runs. Orf's previous high was four RBI which he accomplished four times, last time being July 28 against Omaha.

Grand Salami: With his fourth inning grand slam last night, Nate Orf joined Keston Hiura and David Freitas as the only Missions players to hit a grand slam this season. Hiura did so twice, and Freitas launched his on June 23 against Omaha.

RISP Takers: Missions hitters combined to go 8-for-10 with runners in a scoring position in last night's win. This marks the fourth time this season the Missions have collected eight hits with runners in scoring position (8/24, 8/7 & 7/26). The most hits with runners in scoring position came on June 18 when the Missions went 15-for-26 with runners in scoring position. The .800 average in last night's game is tied for the best average with runners in scoring position in a single game this season (4-for-5 on April 25).

