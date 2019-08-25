Iowa Drops Series against Nashville

DES MOINES, IA - A five-run sixth inning gave the Nashville Sounds (61-69) a 7-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs (70-62) in a rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Sounds opened the scoring in the first inning with four consecutive hits to plate a pair of runs. Iowa quickly answered the early scoring with Donnie Dewees coming around to score after a leadoff double in the bottom half of the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Iowa took the lead with a three-run blast from Robel Garcia. The shot was his 19th big fly of the season. Another Iowa home run, this one off the bat of Dewees, extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth.

After allowing the two runs in the first, Iowa starter Alec Mills allowed one hit over his next four frames, including three 1-2-3 innings. Trouble struck for the righty in the sixth as three hits and a walk brought in a pair of runs, before Christian Lopes nailed a two-out, three-run homer to give the Sounds a 7-5 lead. Mills' outing ended after 6.0 innings with the righty coming away with seven runs allowed on nine hits.

Wyatt Short and James Norwood kept the Sounds' deficit at two by allowing one hit over the final three frames with five strikeouts, but Nashville held the I-Cubs scoreless in the final four innings to take the game 7-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alec Mills' seven earned runs allowed matches a career high set on Aug. 12, 2018 at New Orleans.

- Robel Garcia's 19 home runs are second on the team in just 70 games played. Trent Giambrone leads the pack with 23 in 120 games.

- James Norwood spun his fourth-straight hitless outing (5.0 IP) and his sixth-straight scoreless outing (8.0 IP).

The I-Cubs hit the road for a four-game series with Oklahoma City beginning on Monday. Iowa returns home for the final regular season series running Aug. 31-Sept. 2. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

