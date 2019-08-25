'Cakes Beat Express 2-1
August 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
ROUND ROCK - New Orleans starter Joe Gunkel delivered seven strong innings, allowed one run on three hits and earned his seventh win of the season. New Orleans snapped a three-game losing streak.
The 'Cakes scored a run in the seventh to tie the game with a two out base hit from Peter O'Brien and New Orleans grabbed the lead with a Yadiel Rivera single in the eighth.
New Orleans reliever Brett Graves retired the final five batters he faced to earn his fifth save.
New Orleans returns home Monday night for the final home series against Memphis. The 'Cakes improve to (69-61) salvage a game in the four game series. Round Rock leads San Antonio by one game with eight to play and the teams meet in the first of a four game series Monday night.
