Lopes Home Run Lifts Sounds over Cubs

DES MOINES - The Sounds trailed for the first half of the game against the Cubs, took the lead in the sixth inning thanks to five runs. Christian Lopes launched a three-run home run in the inning, leading Nashville to a 7-5 win.

The Sounds scored twice to open the game in the first inning. Andy Ibanez hit an RBI single that scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Two batters later, Matt Davidson hit an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game early. Nashville scored in the sequence of four consecutive hits.

That was the only early offense the Sounds saw. Iowa would score all five of their runs in the first five inning. They responded to the initial Nashville burst with a run in the bottom-half of the first. In the fourth inning, Robel Garcia launched a three-run homer to give the Cubs the 4-2 lead. Iowa added another in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Donnie Dewees.

Nashville woke up in the sixth inning and exploded for a five-run inning. After loading the bases, Preston Beck laced a single to move everyone up a base. Tim Federowicz hit a sacrifice fly to grab another run. That's when Lopes came up with the clutch hit, hitting his fourth home run of the season to complete the five-spot in the sixth inning.

With the Sounds taking the 7-5 lead, it was up to the bullpen to hold the lead. With starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx lasting through the fifth inning, he found himself in line for the win. Phillips Valdez relieved him, throwing a shutout inning. Reed Garrett followed Valdez with a shutout seventh inning.

The Cubs threatened in the eighth inning by getting two runners on. Kyle Bird was relieved after getting the first two outs of the inning and Joe Barlow was able to get out of the jam to finish the inning.

David Carpenter came in to close the ninth inning, solidifying the win for Nashville. The 7-5 win clinched the series against Iowa, 2-1. The Sounds head to Omaha tomorrow to begin their final road series of the series. With first pitch at 7:05 p.m., right-hander Pedro Payano (2-2, 5.29) will start for the Sounds against right-hander Arnaldo Hernandez (3-8, 6.80) for the Storm Chasers.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 7-5 win, the Sounds are 61-69 in 2019.

Today's win clinched the fifth consecutive series win for the Sounds and they have 14 of their last 17 games.

David Carpenter's save was his 20th of the season. It was his first game back since being outrighted to Nashville. He is the first pitcher since Rob Wooten in 2013.

Andy Ibanez, Ronald Guzman and Preston Beck each recorded two hits.

