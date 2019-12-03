Griffins Sign Anselmini to PTO

December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Defenseman Brandon Anselmini with the Utica Comets

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Getty Images) Defenseman Brandon Anselmini with the Utica Comets(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed defenseman Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

Anselmini, 26, has appeared in 18 games this season for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and is the team's leading scorer among defensemen with 11 points (2-9-11) while adding 32 penalty minutes.

In his fourth full professional season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound blueliner has skated in 142 career ECHL regular games between Orlando (2015-16), Idaho (2016-17), Indy (2017-18), Kalamazoo (2018-19) and Toledo, accounting for 70 points (12-58-70) and 256 PIM. He has played in 13 Kelly Cup Playoff contests and shows four points (1-3-4) and 24 PIM.

Anselmini has logged time in the AHL each of the last three seasons and shows 27 tilts on his resume since 2016-17 between Texas, Rockford and Utica, tallying five points (1-4-5), a plus-one rating and 19 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the Guelph, Ontario, native played in 149 games for the Ferris State Bulldogs from 2012-16 and totaled 56 points (13-43-56) and 212 PIM. He helped the Bulldogs claim the WCHA championship as a senior in 2015-16 and was twice selected to the conference's All-Academic Team.

The Griffins (9-12-1-1) host Chicago on Wednesday and Rockford on Friday. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.