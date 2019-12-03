Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled defenceman Trent Bourque from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
In a corresponding move, the Sens also loaned forward Francois Beauchemin back to Brampton.
Bourque has played three games for the Sens this year and has further added five assists in 15 games with the Beast.
Beauchemin has an assist in five games with Belleville and has added 12 points (nine goals) in 12 games in the ECHL.
Belleville is back in action Friday night when they host Cleveland. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2019
- Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Admirals to Donate $3 from December 13 Ticket Sales to Children's - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Assign Baylis to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Anselmini to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman T.J. Melancon to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Game 21 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.