Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin

December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have recalled defenceman Trent Bourque from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

In a corresponding move, the Sens also loaned forward Francois Beauchemin back to Brampton.

Bourque has played three games for the Sens this year and has further added five assists in 15 games with the Beast.

Beauchemin has an assist in five games with Belleville and has added 12 points (nine goals) in 12 games in the ECHL.

Belleville is back in action Friday night when they host Cleveland. Tickets are available.

