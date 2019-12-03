Monsters Team up with Physicians Ambulance to Present Season of Giving

CLEVELAND - On this special day of Giving Tuesday, the Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's Season of Giving presented by

Physicians Ambulance that will impact many organizations and residents throughout Northeast Ohio.

In addition to volunteering time throughout the holiday season through local charitable organizations, the Monsters Community Foundation announced they will donate $1,500 apiece to Cleveland Hope Lodge, St. Herman House, Cleveland State University's STEMM Education Center and Halloran Skating Program in conjuction with Giving Tuesday. The organizations were chosen as they support key focuses of the Monsters Community Foundation with cancer research, combating homelessness, STEM education and breaking down barriers to entry in youth hockey. These donations are made possible by the generosity of Monsters fans.

"We are very excited to join with Physicians Ambulance to make a difference during the season of giving," said Monsters President & COO Mike Ostrowski. "We hope that these efforts can help to make the holiday season that much brighter for families and individuals in our community."

Giving Tuesday is a movement that aims to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season. Along with the team's monetary donations, Monsters front office staff members will spend the day setting up holiday decorations at Eliza Bryant Nursing Home and serving lunch at St. Herman House whose mission is to support homeless men in the Cleveland area on their path to well-being.

Season of Giving will run until the end of December and feature several other volunteer opportunities for the Monsters' front office staff, players and their families as well as employees from Physicians Ambulance. The Monsters Better Halves, a group made up of the player's wives, significant others and kids, will be helping along the way by making stops at Laura's Home (City Mission) to play holiday games with the children and serving breakfast at Cleveland Hope Lodge, a home that provides free housing for cancer patients and their caregivers.

As a special Season of Giving initiative, the Monsters and Physicans Ambulance have teamed up to provide holiday help to three local families in need through their Adopt-a-Family program with assistance from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. Monsters' players will also be making a special holiday visit to the patients at University Hospital's Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital at the end of the month. The front office staff has also teamed up with Monsters Hockey Club members to collect hats, gloves and scarves for families in the Ohio Guidestone network.

Fans will have an opportunity to join in on the Season of Giving through the annual Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive presented by Lexus running through the month of December. Monsters fans can drop a new, unwrapped toy in the bins around the FieldHouse entrances on December 13th and 14th and at the end of the month, the Monsters and Cavs will match the total amount of toys donated. The Monsters will also be hosting their annual Chuck-A-Bear night on the 14th encouraging fans to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice following the first Cleveland goal to be collected for distribution to Northeast Children's Hospitals.

The Monsters' Season of Giving began following their Hockey Fights Cancer™ game on November 22nd which benefitted Prayers From Maria, a local pediatric cancer organization. A $14,000 donation was made to Prayers From Maria on behalf of the Monsters Community Foundation from a combination of proceeds via a specialty jersey auction, a matching donation amount made by the Monsters organization and fundraising efforts at the team's Community Corner at the game that evening.

