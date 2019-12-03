Crunch Weekly

LAST WEEK

Wed., Nov. 27 - Crunch at Utica - L, 4-1

Fri., Nov. 29 - Crunch vs. Laval - L, 4-2

Sat., Nov. 30 - Crunch at Binghamton - W, 4-3 (OT)

THIS WEEK

Wed., Dec. 4 - Crunch vs. Charlotte - 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 6 - Crunch vs. Laval - 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 7 - Crunch vs. Bridgeport - 7 p.m.

CRUNCH CAP NOVEMBER WITH WIN

The Crunch finished their most game-heavy month with a win in Binghamton to wrap up Week 9. They also reached their quarter mark of the season and remain in sixth place in the North Division with 24 points (11-8-2-0) as the calendar flips to December.

Syracuse ended the first quarter of the season Wednesday night in Utica, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Comets in their fourth meeting of the season. Friday at home, the Crunch lost to the Laval Rocket, 4-2, despite a 28-16 shots advantage. The Crunch salvaged the week with a 4-3 overtime win in Binghamton to improve to 18-3-0-1 against the Devils in their last 22 matches.

The Crunch finished November with an 8-6-0-0 record for a 0.571 points percentage. It is the ninth straight season the Crunch have posted a better than 0.500 points percentage in November, the longest current streak in a single month for the Crunch.

TOP PERFORMERS

The trio of Mitchell Stephens, Danick Martel and Alex Barré-Boulet combined to score six of the team's seven goals in Week 9. Since they were put together for their overtime win against Belleville Nov. 8, the three have combined for 27 points (15g, 12a) in 11 games.

***

Danick Martel scored a goal in all three Week 9 games to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. It's the second-longest goal streak of his career; the 25-year-old winger went on a six-game run-totaling seven goals-from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8, 2017 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Since uniting with Stephens and Barré-Boulet, Martel has scored a goal in seven of 11 games to total eight points (7g, 1a). He and Barré-Boulet are tied for the team lead with 10 goals, and they are one of six pairs of teammates in the AHL to reach at least 10 goals. Martel has scored at least 20 goals in his three full AHL seasons and has 78 tallies in 222 career AHL games.

***

Mitchell Stephens logged a point in the final two games of Week 9 to give him points in four of the last five games. The third-year-pro has six points (3g, 3a) in that span, including a pair of multi-point outings. That gives him seven points in 11 games since forming a line with Martel and Barré-Boulet. In the first 10 games of the season, Stephens posted three points (2g, 1a).

The 22-year-old has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 21 games this season. He finished with 24 (11g, 13a) in an injury-shortened 32-game season last year and recorded 41 points as a rookie in 2017-18.

***

Alex Barré-Boulet notched back-to-back multi-point games to conclude Week 9, securing two assists Friday before scoring twice, including the overtime game-winning goal Saturday. It was his third career overtime goal for the Crunch and gives him a team-leading 19 points (10g, 9a) in 21 games.

The second-year-pro has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 11 games since forming a line with Stephens and Martel.

UPCOMING: CHARLOTTE, LAVAL, BRIDGEPORT

The Crunch are home for three games in four days in Week 10.

The Crunch host the Charlotte Checkers for the final time this season Wednesday night. The teams play three times in 11 days, with the Crunch traveling to Charlotte for a back-to-back Dec. 13-14. The Checkers spoiled the Crunch's home opener with a 7-3 win.

Friday's home game features a rematch with the Laval Rocket, after the Rocket defeated the Crunch, 4-2, Friday night. Laval enters the week three points ahead of the Crunch, but with three more games played than Syracuse. Former Crunch forward Matthew Peca, who had an assist Friday night, was recalled to Montreal this week.

The week ends Saturday night against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, who the Crunch knocked off, 5-1, Nov. 1. After starting the season 1-7-2-1, the Sound Tigers have improved to 8-12-3-1.

WEEK 9 RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 27 | Game 19 at Utica | L, 4-1

Syracuse 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 9-10-5-24 PP: 1/6

Utica 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 9-12-14-35 PP: 2/6

2nd Period-Martel 8 (Valleau, Somppi), 18:44 (PP). . . . Wedgewood 6-3-1 (34 shots-31 saves). A-3,935

Friday, Nov. 29 | Game 20 vs. Laval | L, 4-2

Laval 1 2 1 - 4 Shots: 7-6-3-16 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 11-7-10-28 PP: 0/5

1st Period-Martel 9 (Barré-Boulet, Stephens), 15:45. 3rd Period-Stephens 5 (Martel, Barré-Boulet), 6:22. . . . Wedgewood 6-4-1 (13 shots-10 saves); Martin ND (2 shots-2 saves). A-5,339

Saturday, Nov. 30 | Game 21 at Binghamton | W, 4-3 (OT)

Syracuse 0 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 5-18-17-2-42 PP: 0/6

Binghamton 0 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 7-9-9-4-29 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 9 (Stephens, Witkowski), 0:08. Martel 10 (Masin), 16:31. 3rd Period-Conacher 6 (Masin, Colton), 15:13. Overtime-Barré-Boulet 10 (Unassisted), 4:44. . . . Martin 3-3-0 (29 shots-26 saves). A-2,707

AHL Rank (Prev)

Average/Total

Power Play 18.8% (19-for-101) T-13th (6th)

Penalty Kill 87.9% (80-for-91) 3rd (2nd)

Goals For 3.19 GFA (67) 10th (8th)

Goals Against 3.29 GAA (69) 25th (24th)

Shots For 28.62 SF/G (601) 24th (26th)

Shots Against 27.14 SA/G (570) 2nd (4th)

Penalty Minutes 13.29 PIM/G (279) 13th (16th)

Category Leader

Points 19 Barré-Boulet

Goals 10 Barré-Boulet, Martel

Assists 13 Gaunce

PIM 45 Masin

Plus/Minus 7 Gaunce

Wins 6 Wedgewood

GAA 2.68 Martin

Save % 0.893 Martin

