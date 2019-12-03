Admirals Forward Lukas Craggs Suspended by AHL
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the following suspensions:
Milwaukee Admirals forward Lukas Craggs has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Texas on Dec. 1.
Craggs will miss Milwaukee's games tonight (Dec. 3) at Texas and Friday (Dec. 6) vs. Iowa.
Toronto Marlies forward Egor Korshkov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Utica on Dec. 1.
Korshkov will miss Toronto's game Wednesday (Dec. 4) at Rochester.
