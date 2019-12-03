Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman T.J. Melancon to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman T.J. Melancon to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Melancon, 23, has skated in 20 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this season recording four goals and 14 assists. Last season, he tallied 31 points (10g, 21a) in 60 contests with the Norfolk Admirals.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner has appeared in 138 career ECHL games with the Beast and Admirals tallying 92 total points (29g, 63a). The Oshawa, Ontario native has also skated in nine career AHL contests with the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Belleville Senators.

