San Diego Gulls Recall Gates from Tulsa
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled left wing Brent Gates Jr. from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Gates, 22 (8/12/97), has collected 1-1=2 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in seven career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-2, 196-pound forward went scoreless in his season debut with the Gulls Oct. 11 at San Jose. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gates Jr. scored 6-8=14 points with a +5 rating and 10 PIM in 20 ECHL games with the Oilers.
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gates Jr. scored 42-43... points with a +14 rating and 61 PIM in 148 games over four seasons at Minnesota (2015-19).
