Admirals to Donate $3 from December 13 Ticket Sales to Children's
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will hold its annual Charity Game on Friday, December 13th when they take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices, selling $15 tickets for just $5 and $20 seats for only $8. Then the team will donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular priced seats, to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at Panther Arena, the team stands to give over $27,000 to Children's.
This is the 14th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $400,000 in that time for local charities like Children's, the MACC Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.
Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.
