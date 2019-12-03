Matt Weis Re-Assigned to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Matt Weis has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Weis, 24, appeared in two games with Hershey during his recall, making his debut with the club on Nov. 27 versus Providence. He returns to the Stingrays where he has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 13 games.

Weis signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Bears in July. He skated in 60 games last season with the Chicago Wolves, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He played in 22 playoff games with Chicago, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in Chicago's run to the Calder Cup Finals. The Ohio State product also skated in six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last year, collecting seven points in just six games.

The Bears return to action on Friday at Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. from the PPL Center and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network or watched for free via Facebook Watch.

