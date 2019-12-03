Detroit Assigns Hirose and Zadina to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forwards Taro Hirose and Filip Zadina to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿ï»¿Hirose, 23, has played in 23 games for the Red Wings this season and is the team's top rookie scorer with seven points (2-5-7) and six penalty minutes in 12:16 average ice time.

ï»¿ï»¿The 5-foot-10, 162-pound winger was signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the Red Wings on March 12, 2019 and made his pro debut during a 10-game stint at the end of last season after finishing a three-year career at Michigan State. He began his NHL career on a five-game point streak and totaled seven points (1-6-7) in his first action.

ï»¿ï»¿A native of Calgary, Alberta, Hirose spent the previous three seasons (2016-19) at Michigan State University where he racked up 116 points (33-83-116) and 39 PIM in 106 contests. During his final collegiate campaign in 2018-19, he tied for the NCAA lead with 50 points in 36 games while ranking third with 1.39 points per game and second with 35 assists on his way to being named a Hobey Baker Award finalist, a First Team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year, a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, an Academic All-Big Ten selection and to the All-College Hockey News First Team.

ï»¿ï»¿Zadina, 20, made his NHL season debut on Nov. 24 against Carolina and has contributed two assists while averaging 13:55 of ice time in five games. The 6-foot, 188-pound winger ranks among the Griffins' leaders this season with 13 points (3rd), seven goals (3rd), six assists (T7th) and four power play goals (2nd) in 19 games. He has points in six of his last seven AHL games.

ï»¿ï»¿Since becoming the 176th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2019 vs. San Jose, Zadina has posted five points (1-4-5) in 14 career games.

ï»¿ï»¿The sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Zadina has logged 78 games with the Griffins since turning pro last season, accounting for 48 points (23-25-48) and 26 PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff games, Zadina shows three points (2-1-3).

ï»¿ï»¿During the 2017-18 season, his first in North America, Zadina skated in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL and was selected the Mike Bossy Trophy winner as the league's best professional prospect in addition to garnering spots on both the QMJHL First All-Star Team and the All-Rookie Team after tying for seventh overall with 82 points (44-38-82).

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (9-12-1-1) host Chicago on Wednesday and Rockford on Friday. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

