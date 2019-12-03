Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves Affecting Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Max Comtois and defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has reassigned left wing Max Jones to San Diego.

Comtois, 20 (1/8/99), has collected 2-3=5 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has registered 4-8=12 points with a +3 rating and 13 PIM in 23 career NHL games with the Ducks.

Comtois appeared in eight games with the Gulls this season, earning 0-6=6 points with a +1 rating and eight PIM. The 6-2, 215-pound forward owns 1-6=7 points and 10 PIM in 12 career AHL games with the Gulls. He has also appeared in 12 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 5-4=9 points with a +4 rating and four PIM.

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), has earned 1-3=4 points and two PIM in eight games with the Ducks this season. Appearing in 25 career NHL games with Anaheim, Mahura has collected 2-7=9 points and six PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura began the regular season in the AHL and posted two assists along with a +1 rating in 10 games. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has played 50 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 1-20=21 points with 14 PIM.

Jones, 21 (2/17/98), posted three goals, two assists and 10 PIM in 23 games with the Ducks this season. Since making his NHL debut with Anaheim last season, Jones has registered 5-5=10 points with 24 PIM in 53 career NHL games.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones has collected 14-15=29 points with a +8 rating and 50 PIM in 44 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-1, 220-pound forward made his Gulls season debut Nov. 2 vs. Colorado, posting a +1 rating in a 5-2 victory in San Diego.

