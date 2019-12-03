Amerks Assign Boomhower to Cincinnati

December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Rochester Americans forward Shaw Boomhower

(Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans forward Shaw Boomhower(Rochester Americans)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Shaw Boomhower to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Rochester's next home game is on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.