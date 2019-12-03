Weekly: Penguins Finish Excellent November with Big-Time Offense
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Lehigh Valley 2
One day before Thanksgiving, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton feasted on the Phantoms by scoring twice in all three periods. Stefan Noesen and Thomas Di Pauli both lit the lamp twice as the Penguins scored six goals as a team for the first time this season.
Friday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 6 (OT)
The Penguins came back from down 5-0 to tie the game, 5-5, and force overtime, but the Phantoms scored with an extra attacker in sudden death OT to secure the win. Andrew Agozzino scored twice for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during its comeback.
Saturday, Nov. 30 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 2
Five different players put up multi-point performances as the Penguins put an end to the Sound Tigers' four-game win streak. Matt Abt and Oula Palve both notched their first AHL goals, while Casey DeSmith earned his 10th win of the season.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS vs. Texas
For the first time in franchise history, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Texas Stars go head-to-head. Texas has allowed the most goals against per game in the AHL (3.91).
Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Texas
The Penguins and Stars square off for a rematch, but this time, it's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can support Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus by bringing new, unwrapped, stuffed animals to the game and throwing them onto the ice after the Pens' first goal.
Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS at Hershey
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ventures to Chocolatetown for a five o'clock treat. The Penguins are 2-1-0-0 against their rival this season, with their most recent win coming 1-0 in a shootout.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton allowed 2.08 goals against per game in November, fewest in the American Hockey League.
- The Penguins' November record of 9-2-1-1 (.769) was the 4th best monthly record in the league.
- Casey DeSmith went 7-1-0 in November with a 1.60 goals against average and .951 save percentage. In his AHL career, DeSmith is 16-3-2 with a 2.16 GAA and .930 sv% in November.
- Adam Johnson has scored in three-straight games.
- Matt Abt recorded back-to-back two-point outings on Friday and Saturday, the first multi-point games of his AHL career.
- Niclas Almari matched his full statline from last season in Finland (1G-4A) in his first 14 games this year.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 .646
2. PENGUINS 22 13 6 2 1 29 .659
3. Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 .659
4. Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 .542
5. Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 .568
6. Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 .500
7. Bridgeport 21 8 12 3 1 20 .417
8. Charlotte 21 8 10 3 0 19 .452
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 22 14 8 22
Andrew Agozzino 21 10 12 22
Adam Johnson 14 3 12 15
Sam Miletic 22 3 12 15
David Warsofsky 19 2 12 14
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0
Casey DeSmith 15 10-4-0 2.41 .922 2
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Dec. 6 Texas Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 7 Texas Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 8 Hershey Giant Center 5:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Nov. 29 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT
Mon, Dec. 2 (RW) Stefan Noesen Signed by PIT; Recalled by PIT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2019
- Admirals Winning Streak Comes to An End - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Assign Boomhower to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Detroit Assigns Hirose and Zadina to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly: Penguins Finish Excellent November with Big-Time Offense - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- After First AHL Win, Daccord Seeking More - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gates from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Forward Lukas Craggs Suspended by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matt Weis Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Bears Weekly: Win on World Record Teddy Bear Toss Night Hopes to Get Club on Track - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign Gala, Pins & Pucks On-Sale Now - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Griffins Host Two Illinois Squads this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Team up with Physicians Ambulance to Present Season of Giving - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves Affecting Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Admirals to Donate $3 from December 13 Ticket Sales to Children's - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Assign Baylis to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Anselmini to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman T.J. Melancon to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Game 21 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Weekly: Penguins Finish Excellent November with Big-Time Offense
- Casey DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month
- RECAP: Penguins Pounce on Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win
- Penguins Erase Five-Goal Deficit, Lose in Overtime, 6-5
- Penguins Defeat the Phantoms, 6-2