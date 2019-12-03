Weekly: Penguins Finish Excellent November with Big-Time Offense

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

One day before Thanksgiving, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton feasted on the Phantoms by scoring twice in all three periods. Stefan Noesen and Thomas Di Pauli both lit the lamp twice as the Penguins scored six goals as a team for the first time this season.

Friday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 6 (OT)

The Penguins came back from down 5-0 to tie the game, 5-5, and force overtime, but the Phantoms scored with an extra attacker in sudden death OT to secure the win. Andrew Agozzino scored twice for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during its comeback.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 2

Five different players put up multi-point performances as the Penguins put an end to the Sound Tigers' four-game win streak. Matt Abt and Oula Palve both notched their first AHL goals, while Casey DeSmith earned his 10th win of the season.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS vs. Texas

For the first time in franchise history, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Texas Stars go head-to-head. Texas has allowed the most goals against per game in the AHL (3.91).

Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Texas

The Penguins and Stars square off for a rematch, but this time, it's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can support Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus by bringing new, unwrapped, stuffed animals to the game and throwing them onto the ice after the Pens' first goal.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ventures to Chocolatetown for a five o'clock treat. The Penguins are 2-1-0-0 against their rival this season, with their most recent win coming 1-0 in a shootout.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton allowed 2.08 goals against per game in November, fewest in the American Hockey League.

- The Penguins' November record of 9-2-1-1 (.769) was the 4th best monthly record in the league.

- Casey DeSmith went 7-1-0 in November with a 1.60 goals against average and .951 save percentage. In his AHL career, DeSmith is 16-3-2 with a 2.16 GAA and .930 sv% in November.

- Adam Johnson has scored in three-straight games.

- Matt Abt recorded back-to-back two-point outings on Friday and Saturday, the first multi-point games of his AHL career.

- Niclas Almari matched his full statline from last season in Finland (1G-4A) in his first 14 games this year.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 .646

2. PENGUINS 22 13 6 2 1 29 .659

3. Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 .659

4. Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 .542

5. Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 .568

6. Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 .500

7. Bridgeport 21 8 12 3 1 20 .417

8. Charlotte 21 8 10 3 0 19 .452

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 22 14 8 22

Andrew Agozzino 21 10 12 22

Adam Johnson 14 3 12 15

Sam Miletic 22 3 12 15

David Warsofsky 19 2 12 14

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0

Casey DeSmith 15 10-4-0 2.41 .922 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Dec. 6 Texas Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 7 Texas Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 8 Hershey Giant Center 5:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Nov. 29 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

Mon, Dec. 2 (RW) Stefan Noesen Signed by PIT; Recalled by PIT

