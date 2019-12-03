Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for November.
Marchand recorded 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 14 games for Boston last month, helping the Bruins (19-3-5) move atop the National Hockey League standings.
A third-round selection by Boston in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand skated in 113 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins, totaling 31 goals and 60 assists for 91 points. He finished second among all AHL rookies in scoring in 2008-09, and added 15 points in 16 postseason contests as Providence advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Marchand graduated to the NHL full-time after posting 32 points in 34 games as a second-year pro with Providence in 2009-10.
Marchand currently ranks third in the NHL with 43 points in 27 games for Boston this season. The 12th-year pro from Halifax, N.S., has skated in 708 career NHL contests - all with the Bruins - and has tallied 280 goals and 322 assists for 602 points. Marchand is a Stanley Cup champion (2011), is a two-time NHL All-Star, and won a championship with Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey tournament.
Currently in use in 10 AHL arenas, Eaton's Ephesus LED sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2019
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Griffins Host Two Illinois Squads this Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Team up with Physicians Ambulance to Present Season of Giving - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves Affecting Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Admirals to Donate $3 from December 13 Ticket Sales to Children's - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Assign Baylis to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Anselmini to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman T.J. Melancon to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Game 21 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.