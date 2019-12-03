Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for November.

Marchand recorded 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 14 games for Boston last month, helping the Bruins (19-3-5) move atop the National Hockey League standings.

A third-round selection by Boston in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand skated in 113 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins, totaling 31 goals and 60 assists for 91 points. He finished second among all AHL rookies in scoring in 2008-09, and added 15 points in 16 postseason contests as Providence advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Marchand graduated to the NHL full-time after posting 32 points in 34 games as a second-year pro with Providence in 2009-10.

Marchand currently ranks third in the NHL with 43 points in 27 games for Boston this season. The 12th-year pro from Halifax, N.S., has skated in 708 career NHL contests - all with the Bruins - and has tallied 280 goals and 322 assists for 602 points. Marchand is a Stanley Cup champion (2011), is a two-time NHL All-Star, and won a championship with Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey tournament.

