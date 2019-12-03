Reign Assign Baylis to Fort Wayne
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have assigned forward Stephen Baylis to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.
The 25-year-old Baylis (born August 1, 1994) has appeared in two games with the Reign this season, including his AHL debut on November 23 versus Tucson. Baylis has also collected three points (1-23) from 10 games played with Fort Wayne this season. Baylis signed an AHL contract with Ontario in October following a four-season collegiate career at Bowling Green State University.
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
