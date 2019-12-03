Reign Assign Baylis to Fort Wayne

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have assigned forward Stephen Baylis to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

The 25-year-old Baylis (born August 1, 1994) has appeared in two games with the Reign this season, including his AHL debut on November 23 versus Tucson. Baylis has also collected three points (1-23) from 10 games played with Fort Wayne this season. Baylis signed an AHL contract with Ontario in October following a four-season collegiate career at Bowling Green State University.

