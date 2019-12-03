Admirals Winning Streak Comes to An End
December 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Cedar Park, TX- Texas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 39 shots to lead the Stars to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday at HEB Center at Cedar Park.
The loss ended Milwaukee's franchise-record 13-game winning streak. It was Milwaukee's first loss since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Iowa Wild Nov. 1. It was the Admirals first loss on the road since Oct. 23 at Grand Rapids.
The game was scoreless until the second period. Milwaukee scored the first goal on the power play when Yakov Trenin tapped in a rebound of a Matt Donovan shot for his 14th goal of the season at 4:18. It was Trenin's third power play goal of the year and came one day after he was named AHL Player of the Week. Assists went to Donovan and Eeli Tolvanen.
After Trenin's goal, it was all Texas. The Stars scored four goals on a total of four shots in the second period. Jason Robertson scored on the power play at 7:01 of the second period. That was followed by goals from Rhett Gardner at 8:29, Joel L'Esperance at 9:21 and Adam Mascherin at 16:53.
Michael Mersch added a goal at 4:11 of the third period to give the Stars a 5-1 lead.
The Admirals return home from its three-game road trip to host Iowa at UWM Panther Arena Fri., Dec. 6.
