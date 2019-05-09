Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-16) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-12)

The Indians conclude their three-game set against Scranton/WB this morning in Pennsylvania.

Location: PNC Field

First Pitch: 10:35 a.m. ET

Game #32 / Road #15: Indianapolis Indians (15-16) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-12)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (2-2, 6.60) at RHP David Hale (3-0, 2.38)

Radio: FoxSports975.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians suffered their fourth consecutive loss and second in walk-off fashion this season with a 5-4 setback last night against Scranton/WB. The Tribe trailed 3-0 after two innings but rallied to take a 4-3 lead. The RailRiders scored once in the sixth off Jesus Liranzo before Mandy Alvarez finished off the Tribe in the ninth with a bases-loaded single off Sean Keselica. Doubles by Jake Elmore and Ke'Bryan Hayes in the third put Indy on the board against Chad Green. Jose Osuna then greeted lefty Daniel Camarena with an RBI single, and Jacob Stallings recorded a sacrifice fly to even the score. Pablo Reyes gave Indy its first lead of the series with a solo home run in the fourth, but the bats went silent over the final five innings.

TODAY: Right-handers Alex McRae (2-2, 6.60) and David Hale (3-0, 2.38) will each toe the rubber today in the series finale. Hale, 31, is in his second straight campaign with SWB after going 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 starts a year ago. He made his Triple-A debut with Gwinnett in 2013 and posted a 6-9 record and 3.22 ERA in 22 games (20 starts). He didn't return to the IL until 2016 with Norfolk, where he went 4-7 with a 5.84 ERA in 20 starts. Hale, a third-round pick of the Braves in 2009, has faced Indy twice in his career, going 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA (2er/9.0ip). He has yielded seven hits and three walks with three punchouts against the Tribe, making one start apiece with Gwinnett and Norfolk.

PABLO POWER: Tribe utilityman Pablo Reyes went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season between both Indy and Pittsburgh last night. The long ball was the 45th of his professional career and ninth in a Tribe uniform. He belted eight a year ago in 110 games for Indianapolis, and another three in the big leagues with the Buccos.

KRAMER STAYS HOT: Kevin Kramer has reached base safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting .385 (15-for-39) during that stretch. The Tribe infielder is batting .273 (21-for-77) with two homers, eight doubles and 10 RBI and has hit safely in 14 of his 21 starts this year.

TWO MORE FOR ELMORE: Jake Elmore finished with two doubles in four at-bats last night, giving him 11 two-baggers this season, tied for third in the league behind teammate Ke'Bryan Hayes (12). Elmore, 31, has a team-high 13 multi-hit games with the Indians. Despite his individual success, the Tribe are just 5-8 when he has two-plus hits in a game. Elmore leads the league in batting (.398), is tied for third in hits (39), fourth in OBP (.450) and fifth in OPS (1.022).

LENGTH FOR LIRANZO: Tribe reliever Jesus Liranzo tossed 3.0 innings in relief of Mitch Keller yesterday, his longest relief appearance of the season. It was his longest outing since July 7, 2018 vs. Columbus (3.0ip) and the 12th relief appearance of his career with 3.0 or more innings pitched. He also managed to pick up four strikeouts last night, his highest mark since June 7, 2018 at Rochester (2.0ip, 4k).

GROUNDBALL MACHINES: Indianapolis' pitching staff has a 1.18 groundout-to-airout ratio so far this season, the second-best mark in the league behind Charlotte (1.20). As a result of the high volume of grounders, Indy's defense has turned 26 double plays, tied with Charlotte and Norfolk for second in the league behind Syracuse (27).

GOT GLOVE: Indianapolis' defense has been on point through the first month of the season. The Tribe have a .983 fielding percentage, tied with Louisville for the best mark in the IL. The Indians have committed a league-low 19 errors and Tribe catchers have only combined for two passed balls. Last year the Indians finished with a .984 fielding percentage, tied for third best in the league, and had a league-fewest nine passed balls.

