PawSox Storm Back in Ninth, Win in 10th

May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - After yielding a five-run lead, the Pawtucket Red Sox stormed back to tie the game in the ninth inning and win it in the 10th, 9-6, over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

The PawSox (13-18), who won Tuesday's series opener as well, claimed the rubber game with the Tides (15-18). Pawtucket built a 5-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings, only for Norfolk to snatch a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The PawSox manufactured a run in the ninth to tie it and scored three in the 10th to win it.

Bryce Brentz (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) mashed a two-run homer into the left-center-field bullpen in the top of the 10th inning after he'd thrown a strike to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning to nab the would-be tying run - at the time preserving a 5-4 Pawtucket lead. The 30-year-old slugger has hit safely in five straight games and has homered in three of his last seven games - looking a lot like his 2017 self during the weeklong stretch.

Juan Centeno (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB) and Cole Sturgeon (2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) enjoyed two-hit days as well. Sturgeon led off the top of the ninth inning with a wall-ball double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored the game-tying run.

Sam Travis (1-for- 5, 2 R, HR, RBI) clubbed a homer in the top of the first inning, while Mike Miller (second inning) and Sturgeon (third inning) supplied a pair of two-run singles.

PawSox starter Mike Shawaryn, who began the day with the third-best ERA among qualifying starter pitchers in the International League, breezed through his first five innings on 75 pitches and, in total, tossed 5.2 frames of two-run ball with no walks and four strikeouts. In his last two starts, Shawaryn has pounded the strike zone and allowed just two earned runs in 13.2 innings. Trevor Kelley worked out of another inherited jam in the seventh and lowered his ERA to 1.35, while Matthew Gorst (W, 1-1) similarly used a 5-4-3 double-play ball to his advantage in the ninth. Jenrry Mejia (S, 6) sat 93-94 MPH with his fastball and worked a 1-2-3 10th that included a sterling diving play by first baseman Josh Ockimey.

Norfolk reliever Tanner Scott (L, 0-1) wavered with his command and allowed three runs in the 10th.

The PawSox now continue their road trip at Gwinnett as they open up a three-game series with the Stripers (Atlanta Braves) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Chandler Shepherd is scheduled to oppose Gwinnett righty Bryse Wilson (0-3, 5.68). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

Following their six-game road trip, the PawSox return home May 14-19 (Tuesday-Sunday). Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.