IronPigs swept by Bulls
May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-13) suffered their first sweep of the season as the Durham Bulls (19-14) won 5-1.
Keon Wong hit a two-run double off Nick Pivetta (2-1) in the top of the first inning to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead. Deivy Grullon put the lone run on the scoreboard for the IronPigs in the bottom of the second inning, as he hit a solo home run off Arturo Reyes.
Pivetta struck out seven batters over seven innings before passing the ball to Luke Leftwich, who made his triple-A debut. Jake Smolinski hit an RBI single off Leftwich in the top of the eighth inning to give Durham a 3-1 lead. Jason Coats hit a two-run home run off Leftwich in the top of the ninth inning to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead.
Andrew Kittredge pitched a scoreless inning for Durham while Oliver Drake pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning for Durham.
The IronPigs welcome in the Indianapolis Indians to Coca-Cola Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
