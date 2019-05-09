IronPigs swept by Bulls

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-13) suffered their first sweep of the season as the Durham Bulls (19-14) won 5-1.

Keon Wong hit a two-run double off Nick Pivetta (2-1) in the top of the first inning to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead. Deivy Grullon put the lone run on the scoreboard for the IronPigs in the bottom of the second inning, as he hit a solo home run off Arturo Reyes.

Pivetta struck out seven batters over seven innings before passing the ball to Luke Leftwich, who made his triple-A debut. Jake Smolinski hit an RBI single off Leftwich in the top of the eighth inning to give Durham a 3-1 lead. Jason Coats hit a two-run home run off Leftwich in the top of the ninth inning to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead.

Andrew Kittredge pitched a scoreless inning for Durham while Oliver Drake pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning for Durham.

The IronPigs welcome in the Indianapolis Indians to Coca-Cola Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

