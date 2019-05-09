Mud Hens Are Going Big in June

TOLEDO, OH- The Mud Hens are GOING BIG AT HOME the entire month of June. How BIG?

Epic proportion BIG.

The Mud Hens have 15 games in June that are jam-packed with fun and activities, great theme nights and new experiences and NINE postgame firework shows!

The team will be home four weekends in June AND for July 3- get ready for a Rock N' Blast good time!

Wait there's more...

It all kicks off on May 31 with the FIRST fireworks show of SUMMER! Nothing says school is out and summer is here better than a Mud Hens firework show. AND, if that isn't enough, the FIRST-EVER Paws and Pints event is happening in Hensville Park's 'Beer Garden'. Hensville Park will turn into a dog-lover's beer garden for the night and feature craft beers, specialty cocktails and local vendors who specialize in goodies for your pooch.

Top that... OK!

Hello JUNE!

June 1 and June 2

WIZARD WEEKEND returns | Inflatable Theme Park | Postgame Fireworks

Spells are cast turning Fifth Third Field into Diagon Alley for Wizard Weekend. Quidditch takes over Hensville Park. Butterbeer is flowing. Ollivanders is open for business. Pack your capes and broomsticks and head to Platform ¾ for two nights of magic and fun.

June 2

WIZARD BRUNCH with the MASCOTS | Kids Run the Bases

On Sunday, get ready for a magical feast when you apparate to the Wizard Brunch in the Great Hall (a.k.a. Holy Toledo! Tavern). The Mascots will join you and conjure up an unforgettable experience mixed with butterbeer, trivia and magic.

June 7

PRINCESS PALOOZA | Postgame Fireworks | Hensville Live!

Once upon a time in the land of Mud Hens... one dozen princesses from your favorite fairy tales appeared! This enchanted evening is filled with FREE photos with the princesses, beauty stations, and a Royal Parade after the game. Fans are encouraged to dress in their best prince or princess costume for Princess Palooza Night.

June 8

SUMMER OPENING DAY DOUBLEHEADER | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act | Postgame Fireworks | Hensville Live!

Let's Party All Over AGAIN! Mud Hens Opening Day is so much fun- we are throwing a Summer Opening Day Doubleheader Party! Get ready for inflatables, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, fireworks, live music and two baseball games!

TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT

He's been seen on America's Got Talent and ESPN, now for the FIRST time Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is coming to Fifth Third Field. Hold your breath or gasp out loud as Tyler balances everything from wheelbarrows and bikes to realllllyyyyy tall ladders. You won't want to miss this one of a kind act.

June 9

MEET THE INCREDIBLES | Inflatable Theme Park | Kids Run the Bases

Grab your super suit and Dash to Fifth Third Field for an Incredible night out with The Incredibles. Pixar's favorite characters will be posing for pictures with all our Superhero fans!

June 19

TODDLER DAY with MUDDY | Special Guest PJ Masks

It's Bring Your Toddler to the Game Day! Share the joy of Mud Hens baseball with your little one. We have a special section saved just for you with appearances throughout the game from the mascots, a toddler dance cam and you and your toddler can run the bases together after the game.

PJ MASKS

Six-year-olds by day, superheroes by night! Join the adventure by posing and taking pictures with all your favorite PJ Masks characters during the noon game.

June 20

ROOFTOP WINE TASTING

We know beer and baseball go together. Well, so do WINE and baseball. Swirl, Sniff, and Sip your way through our FIRST-EVER pregame Wine Tasting event. Enjoy wine, appetizers and the game!

June 21

JEEP FEST PREVIEW NIGHT | ZOOperstars | Inflatable Theme Park | Hensville Live! | Postgame Fireworks

Calling all Jeepers! Jeep Fest returns in 2019 and we are throwing a Jeep Fest Preview Night at the Mud Hens to celebrate the long line of JEEPS made right here in Toledo. And you'll see them lined up along St. Clair Street. Stick around for the entire game because there will be a HUGE postgame announcement from the Mud Hens.

ZOOperstars

They're BAAACCKKKK! Our favorite hilarious inflatable characters, the ZOOperstars, will be our special guests during the June 21 game. Get ready to 'laugh until your side hurts' as they perform their antics on the field.

June 28 and June 29

TOLEDO STINGERS- MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND | Inflatable Theme Park | Postgame Fireworks | Hensville Live!

To celebrate the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, your Toledo Mud Hens will become the Toledo Stingers for two nights during Military Appreciation Weekend. The weekend includes special "Stinger" jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity, a Fighter Jet Muddy Bobblehead giveaway on Friday and veteran recognition moments.

June 29

BALLPARK CAMPOUT

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to campout at Fifth Third Field? Wonder no more. Grab your family, friends and a tent and come spend the night at the ballpark after the game. Your campout package includes a game ticket, postgame movie and an official Fifth Third Field sleepover pillowcase.

June 30

HENS and HOUNDS NIGHT | Inflatable Theme Park | Kids Run the Bases

Bark by popular demand... Hens and Hounds night! Bring your favorite two-legged friend and come to the game. You and your owner will sit in the Home Run Terrace, hangout with other pups and have a great view of the game. The best part is 100% of your doggie ticket will benefit a local animal charity.

July 3

ROCK 'N' BLAST

We are warming you up for the 4th of July with the BIGGEST Mud Hens fireworks show of the summer. It kicks off with our Rock 'N' Blast Backyard BBQ- because nothing says Independence Day like a good BBQ. Then a great game of Mud Hens baseball followed by the Third Annual Rock N' Blast Postgame Fireworks show! Fireworks will shoot off all the way around the ballpark to create a colorful spectacular performance unlike any other. Watch the show from your seats, Fleetwood's Rooftop or the Mud Hens dugout.

WE HAVE GIVEAWAYS

June 7- Mud Hens Beach Towel

June 23- Muddy Growth Chart

June 28- Toledo Stingers Muddy Fighter Jet Bobblehead

POSTGAME MUSIC and CONCERTS

Hangout on Holy Toledo! Tavern's Rooftop after every Friday and Saturday night Mud Hens game with DJ Ey from BookthatDJ who will be playing tunes from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HENSVILLE LIVE! CONCERTS

Stay after Friday and Saturday night games for the FREE Hensville Live! postgame concerts in Hensville Park

May 31- Grand Illusion- A Styx Tribute Concert

June 7- 90's Party with the Skittle Bots

June 22- Captain Fantastic- A Tribute to Elton John

June 28- The Ten Band- A Tribute to Pearl Jam

July 3- Separate Ways- A Tribute to Journey

For tickets, a premium giveaway package or to schedule a group outing visit www.mudhens.com or call 419-725-4367.

