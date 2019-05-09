SWB Game Notes

May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (15-16) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (17-12)

RHP Alex McRae (2-2, 6.60) vs. RHP David Hale (3-0, 2.38)

| Game No. 30 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 9, 2019 | First Pitch 10:35 a.m. |

MOOSIC, PA -- Mandy Alvarez capped a three-hit game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Indianapolis Indians 5-4 on Wednesday night at PNC Field. With the win, the RailRiders season-long winning streak is now seven games.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Indianapolis lefty Sean Keselica plunked Logan Morrison with a pitch to lead off the frame, then walked Ryan Lavarnway. Gosuke Katoh, trying to sacrifice himself, beat out his second bunt hit of the game. Alvarez lined a 1-2 pitch into center field to score Morrison with the winning run for the Baby Bombers' fifth walk-off win of the season.

The RailRiders opened the scoring with three in the second inning. Mitch Keller, the top prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, allowed a leadoff single to Mandy Alvarez and walked Brad Miller. After a fielder's choice, Matt Lipka hit a 2-2 pitch into the visiting bullpen for a 3-0 advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got even in the bottom of the sixth as Mandy Alvarez led off with an infield single against Jesus Liranzo. Brad Miller doubled to left and a wild pitch with Zack Zehner at the plate scored Alvarez to tie the game at 4-4.

Stephen Tarpley kept the game tied by inducing a pair of inning-ending double plays in the eighth and ninth innings. Sean Keselica worked in and out of trouble in the seventh and eighth innings, but could not escape the danger he created in the game's decisive frame.

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA TIME FOR WINNING: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won Wednesday's game over the Rochester Red Wings in thrilling fashion, walking off with an 8-6 win in 10 innings thanks to a Ryan McBroom 2R HR. Saturday night, they used a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning to overcome Syracuse's homer from Carlos Gomez that gave the Mets momentum heading to extra. The RailRiders are now 5-1 this season in extra innings, and Manager Jay Bell is 22-10 (.688) in extra innings in 2+ seasons at the helm of Tampa/Trenton/SWB. The RailRiders avoided extra-innings Wednesday night with a walk-off win in the 9th. Speaking of...

WALK (IT OFF) THIS WAY: The RailRiders have had a flair for the dramatic this season with all those extra-innings victories, and they have piled up walk-off wins as well, including Wednesday's win over Indianapolis. Last year, the RailRiders got out of the gate with a similarly dramatic start to the season, with five walk-off wins before May 17th. Ultimately, the 2018 RailRiders finished 39-29 at home with 10 walk-off wins, as compared to this year's team which is 10-5 at home with five walk-offs.

A STRONG WEEK STREAK: With Wednesday's victory, the RailRiders have now won seven straight games. A year ago, the team made the postseason and all the way to the Governor's Cup without ever recording better than a five-game win streak. The last time the RailRiders won more than six games in a row was 6/26/2016 - 7/4/2016 -- the first 8G of which were on the road.

EXPLODING FOR RUNS: The RailRiders put up 14 more runs Sunday against the Syracuse Mets and had recorded six games over the first 27 games of the season in which they plated 9+ runs. It wasn't until Game No. 66 last season @ Syracuse that SWB had its sixth 9R-game of 2018.

AN OLD FRIEND: LHP Daniel Camarena pitched April 24th for the Rochester Red Wings against his old organization and he tossed 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 6 -- and in typical Camarena fashion, did not walk a batter. He was later granted his release by the Twins and has signed with the Yankees, making his renewed appearance with his old teammates Wedmesday against Indianapolis. A season ago, he was released by the Yankees May 20th after 8G/8GS with the RailRiders, going 2-3, 5.03 ERA in 39.0 IP, 44 H (.288 BAA), 20 BB, 34 K. Four days later he was signed by the San Francisco Giants and assigned to Triple-A Sacramento where he made 16 of his final 17 appearances of the season (7/22 @ Akron: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2ER, BB, 2 K). Over parts of three seasons with the RailRiders (2016-2018) he appeared in 17G/15GS (80.2 IP, 42R/39ER -- 4.35 ERA) going 6-6 over that stretch. His biggest triumph came in Game 4 of the 2016 Governor's Cup series against the Gwinnett Braves in which Camarena went 5.1 IP without allowing a hit as the RailRiders secured a 3-0 win, and the International League title.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.