Mud Hens Allow Seven Straight Runs in Loss to Red Wings

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (12-19) recorded four hits in the 7-1 loss Wednesday to the Rochester Red Wings (13-17) at Frontier Field.

Toledo ties a season-low in total hits notched in a single game.

Dustin Peterson sent a sacrifice fly to right field that brought Willi Castro home for the game's first scored run in the first inning.

Peterson entered the box with bases loaded and one out. The Mud Hens managed to squeeze out the early advantage in the 16th game this year in which they've scored first.

Claimed off waivers by Detroit back in September, Peterson picked up his eighth RBI since coming over from Double-A Erie on April 29, while Castro claimed sole possession of the top spot among all Toledo batters in runs scored at 21.

Toledo starter Tyler Alexander threw three consecutive scorless innings before allowing an RBI single to Zander Wiel for the 1-1 tie in the fourth.

Alexander was coming off his five inning outing on May 2 in which the Columbus Clippers scored one run on the Chicago, Illinois, native. He would be pulled following Jordany Valdespin's two-run home run that gave Rochester the go-ahead lead in the fourth.

The hit by Wiel marked the first of four straight in that inning for the Red Wings.

Sandy Baez took the mound to begin the fifth in his 13th relief appearance this season. He remained in the game for all three outs but would be responsible for four earned runs on two singles and a wild pitch.

Valdespin collected his third RBI of the game and Nick Gordon made it 7-1 with his liner into right field.

Rochester starter Zack Littel went six innings, giving up three hits and one run, walking three and striking out six in the win.

John Schreiber and Zac Houston finished out the final three innings in relief for Toledo, combining for zero hits, zero earned runs and two strikeouts.

What's Next:

Ryan Carpenter (1-4, 4.09 ERA) is probable to start Thursday in the final of a three-game series against the Red Wings.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (EST). Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV, TuneIn.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for- 4

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-4, 1 Run

1. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

17. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

18. IF Dawel Lugo: 0-for-4

21. OF Danny Woodrow: 1-for-4

24. RHP John Schreiber: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

25. RHP Zac Houston: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

27: RHP Sandy Baez: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

28. LHP Matt Hall : DNP

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 Walk

Hens Notes:

- It's the seventh loss this season in which the Mud Hens have scored first. It's also the 16th loss after trailing beyond the seventh inning.

- The series at Rochester marks the first opponent for Toledo that resides in the International League North Division. Toledo is 4-6 against IL South Division teams and 7-12 against teams from the IL West Division.

