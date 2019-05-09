Gwinnett's Riley Continues Hot Start in 9-2 Victory over the Bisons

On Wednesday night at Coolray Field, there was no containing the International League's top run producer.

Gwinnett outfielder Austin Riley homered twice and drove in three as the Stripers defeated the Bisons, 9-2, in the second game of their three-game series With the series now knotted at one, the team's will play the rubber match Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m.

Riley opened and closed the scoring for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate with his 11th and 12th home runs of the season. His solo shot in the first inning was a no-doubt solo shot to left-centerfield that cut into the Bisons early 2-0 lead. Riley then hit a second solo shot to center in the eighth inning as Gwinnett extended their lead to 9-2.

Riley's 12 home runs are the second most in the IL, behind only Louisville's Josh VanMeter. Riley also drew a bases-loaded walk in Wednesday's contest giving him 32 RBI already on the season, the most in the circuit.

Buffalo continued its recent trend of scoring early by plating a pair of runs in the first inning. Cavan Biggio had three singles in the game include a line drive into right that score the team's only two runs in the opening frame. However, despite nine hits in the game, the Bisons couldn't crack the scoreboard after the first inning.

The game stayed tied at two until the Stripers scored four times in the sixth. Along with Riley's run scoring walk, Alex Jackson and Ryan LaMarre had RBI doubles as Gwinnett took their first lead of the game.

The loss to Buffalo went to Jacob Waguespack, who struck out seven but allowed six runs in five plus innings of work. Just promoted from Double-A New Hampshire, righty Francisco Rios made his Herd debut in relief and allowed a run in 1.1 innings.

