Knights Postponed on Thursday from Columbus, OH
May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(COLUMBUS, OH) - Thursday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up the game at a later date to be announced.
The Knights will now make the trek to Louisville, KY to open a three-game series against the Louisville Bats on Friday night from Louisville Slugger Field. Pre-game radio coverage of Friday's 7:00 p.m. game will begin at 6:45 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 9, 2019
- Knights Postponed on Thursday from Columbus, OH - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Are Going Big in June - Toledo Mud Hens
- PawSox Storm Back in Ninth, Win in 10th - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Game Notes: Syracuse Mets (18-14) at Louisville Bats (14-19) - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Earn Series Win in Gwinnett with 7-2 Victory - Buffalo Bisons
- McRae Masterful in Moosic as Indians Salvage Finale, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Wool E. Bull's Birthday Highlights Bulls Homestand - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Offense Quieted in 7-2 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders to Pay off ALDS Wager - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- McRae Brings RailRiders' Streak to a Halt - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- It's Offense v Defense at the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game -June 2 at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- DuRapau's Contract Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-16) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-12) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Gwinnett (10:35 a.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Allow Seven Straight Runs in Loss to Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gwinnett's Riley Continues Hot Start in 9-2 Victory over the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Reyes' Homer Not Enough for Indy in 5-4 Defeat - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Defeat Hens - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.