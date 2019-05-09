Knights Postponed on Thursday from Columbus, OH

May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(COLUMBUS, OH) - Thursday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up the game at a later date to be announced.

The Knights will now make the trek to Louisville, KY to open a three-game series against the Louisville Bats on Friday night from Louisville Slugger Field. Pre-game radio coverage of Friday's 7:00 p.m. game will begin at 6:45 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.