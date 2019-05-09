Red Wings, Mud Hens Postponed Thursday

May 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game against the Toledo Mud Hens has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will need to make the game up when the Red Wings travel to Toledo June 21-23. Rochester will be the home team in one of the games.

Tickets to Thursday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office. Fans who paid for parking can use those receipts dated May 9 for a future game this season.

This is the sixth postponement for the Wings in 2019 and fourth at Frontier Field.

Rochester opens a three-game series with the Durham Bulls at Frontier Field on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

