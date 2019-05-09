It's Offense v Defense at the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game -June 2 at Sahlen Field

We all know defense wins championships... but can it turn an inning-ending doubleplay?

The Offense v. Defense debate goes from the gridiron to the diamond on Sunday, June 2 as Sahlen Field hosts the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game. Join us for an afternoon of family fun as Micah Hyde and his Buffalo Bills teammates on defense take on Josh Allen and members of the Bills offense.

Tickets are on sale now and as low as $10 for this great event that will benefit the IMagINe for Youth Foundation.

Among the Bills players scheduled to participate include Hyde, Allen, Tre'Davious White, Jerry Hughes, Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Poyer, Patrick DiMarco, Wyatt Teller and many more!

Sahlen Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m. but you'll want to get in your seats early. The players will start the afternoon with a Home Run Derby beginning at 12:30 p.m. Then, it's Hyde and the Defense against Allen's Offense for the ultimate bragging rights.

TICKETS OPTIONS

There are three great ticket options to attend, starting as low as $10. You can also purchase seats closer to the action for $23 (Hyde's number) or get a VIP Ticket for $75 that includes the best seats in the house and a Micah Hyde autographed mini helmet.

