Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Gwinnett (10:35 a.m.)

May 9, 2019 | 10:35 a.m. ET | Coolray Field | Lawrenceville, GA | Game # 32| Road Game # 17

BUFFALO BISONS (12-18, T-5, -6.5 North) vs. GWINNETT STRIPERS (18-15, 2nd, -0.5 South)

LHP Shawn Morimando (0-2, 11.37) vs. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-0, 5.63)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This morning the Bisons and Gwinnett Stripers close out their three-game series. The two teams will play the rubber match of the set after each team has taken a win at Coolray Field. Buffalo will continue on to Norfolk following today's game, taking on the Tides for a three-game weekend series.

Last Game: BUF 2, GWN 9

The Bisons did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard and taking a lead over Gwinnett. Cavan Biggio drove in two runs with a base hit to right field to score Jonathan Davis and Ben Revere. However, the Herd would fail to score again. Austin Riley hit two of the four Stripers' home runs that lifted Gwinnett to a win in the middle game of the series.

Gwinnett (1-1)

The Bisons have struggled over the 10-year existence of the Atlanta Braves Triple-A Affilate in Gwinnett County. Buffalo has won the season series twice against Gwinnett in 10 tries, most recently in 2012 (6-2). Last season the Stripers won four of the seven meetings between the two teams, including 2-1 at Coolray Field.

Today's Starter

Shawn Morimando is making his sixth start of the season when he takes the hill tonight. It will also be the seventh total outing for the southpaw as he pitched once in relief. Morimando is still in search of his first win of the season, last factoring into the decision on 4/26 at Lehigh Valley. The lefty suffered the loss against the IronPigs in 4.2 IP.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio got back into the hit column on Wednesday with three singles against Gwinnett's pitching. The Triple-A rookie has now reached base safely in 16 straight games, with the streak starting on 4/23 at Syracuse. Biggio also drew a walk in 11 straight games during the streak.

Reese McGuire

Reese McGuire went 2-4 at the plate for the Herd in their loss to Gwinnett. He is 5-14 in his last four games, increasing his batting average by 19 points over that stretch.

Francisco Rios

RHP Francisco Rios joined the Bisons on Wednesday and made his Triple-A debut late in the game. The veteran righty collected the final four outs for Buffalo after making seven appearances with 13.2 IP this season for New Hampshire (AA).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (15-22) were swept at the hands of the Minnesota Twins with a 9-1 loss on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays will enjoy an off day today before welcoming the Chicago White Sox for a three-game weekend series at Rogers Centre starting Friday night.

International League Stories from May 9, 2019

